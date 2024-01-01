Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43712 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> * SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Hyundai KONA

115,567 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
11985846

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11985846
  2. 11985846
  3. 11985846
  4. 11985846
  5. 11985846
  6. 11985846
  7. 11985846
  8. 11985846
  9. 11985846
  10. 11985846
  11. 11985846
  12. 11985846
  13. 11985846
  14. 11985846
  15. 11985846
  16. 11985846
  17. 11985846
  18. 11985846
  19. 11985846
  20. 11985846
  21. 11985846
  22. 11985846
  23. 11985846
  24. 11985846
  25. 11985846
  26. 11985846
  27. 11985846
  28. 11985846
  29. 11985846
  30. 11985846
  31. 11985846
  32. 11985846
  33. 11985846
  34. 11985846
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,567KM
VIN KM8K2CAA1LU421956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43712
  • Mileage 115,567 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43712
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
* SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Honda Civic SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Honda Civic SE 218,744 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 BMW X5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 BMW X5 216,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 178,744 KM $10,300 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA