Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 6169359
  2. 6169359
  3. 6169359
  4. 6169359
  5. 6169359
  6. 6169359
  7. 6169359
  8. 6169359
  9. 6169359
  10. 6169359
  11. 6169359
  12. 6169359
  13. 6169359
  14. 6169359
  15. 6169359
  16. 6169359
  17. 6169359
  18. 6169359
  19. 6169359
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169359
  • Stock #: 19180
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU492283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, fog lights, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated premium cloth seats, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2020 Hyundai KONA PR...
 25,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento EX ...
 111,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 52,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory