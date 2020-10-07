2020 Hyundai KONA

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, fog lights, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated premium cloth seats, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and much more!!
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4