2020 Hyundai PALISADE

51,984 KM

$56,195

+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

ULTIMATE

ULTIMATE

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Sale

51,984KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053810
  • Stock #: 10478
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE6LU116005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Nappa Leather, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $58195 - Our Price is just $56195!

Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 51,984 kms. Stock number 10478 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nappa Leather, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $366.05 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $76139 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Cooled Seats

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Sound
Navigation
Captain Chairs
Nappa Leather
Intercom
Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
