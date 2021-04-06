2020 Hyundai PALISADE

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Palisade ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, dual sunroof, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED tailights, 12.3-inch full digital display, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, HEADS UP DISPLAY, premium HEATED / COOLED beige QUILTED NAPPA leather seats, suede headliner, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Harman Kardon premium surround sound system, surround view 360-degree camera, front & rear parking sensors, LED headlights, proximity key, SMART liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, factory remote start, ADAPTIVE cruise control, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance, Multi-terrain drive systems and much more!!
