2020 Hyundai PALISADE

40,000 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6856488
  Stock #: 19353
  VIN: KM8R5DHE1LU067926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Palisade ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, dual sunroof, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED tailights, 12.3-inch full digital display, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, HEADS UP DISPLAY, premium HEATED / COOLED beige QUILTED NAPPA leather seats, suede headliner, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Harman Kardon premium surround sound system, surround view 360-degree camera, front & rear parking sensors, LED headlights, proximity key, SMART liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, factory remote start, ADAPTIVE cruise control, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance, Multi-terrain drive systems and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

