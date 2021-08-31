2020 Hyundai PALISADE

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TAIGA BROWN Hyundai Palisade ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch full digital drivers display instrument cluster, Heads Up Display, dual-pane sunroof, heated cooled premium NAPPA leather front and rear seats with memory settings, suede headliner, Bluelink, premium Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, Blind View camera, front & rear parking sensors, 360 degree parking camera, LED headlights, LED fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, auto-levelling rear suspension, Bluetooth, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, NAVIGATION system, factory remote starter, forward collision warning, autonomous braking, lane keep assist and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4