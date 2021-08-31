Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

11,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7664572
  • Stock #: 19568
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE7LU039371

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TAIGA BROWN Hyundai Palisade ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.8L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch full digital drivers display instrument cluster, Heads Up Display, dual-pane sunroof, heated cooled premium NAPPA leather front and rear seats with memory settings, suede headliner, Bluelink, premium Harman Kardon surround sound audio system, Blind View camera, front & rear parking sensors, 360 degree parking camera, LED headlights, LED fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, auto-levelling rear suspension, Bluetooth, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, NAVIGATION system, factory remote starter, forward collision warning, autonomous braking, lane keep assist and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, A/C, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Air Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Air Suspension, Dual Moonroof, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine ...

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

