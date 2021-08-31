2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$52,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7664572

7664572 Stock #: 19568

19568 VIN: KM8R5DHE7LU039371

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, A/C, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Air Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Air Suspension, Dual Moonroof, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.