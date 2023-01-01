2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$22,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 2 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10524750

10524750 Stock #: 81052

81052 VIN: 5NMS2CADXLH238822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 81052

Mileage 133,288 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.