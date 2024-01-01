Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38413 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

117,392 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11768583
  2. 11768583
  3. 11768583
  4. 11768583
  5. 11768583
  6. 11768583
  7. 11768583
  8. 11768583
  9. 11768583
  10. 11768583
  11. 11768583
  12. 11768583
  13. 11768583
  14. 11768583
  15. 11768583
  16. 11768583
  17. 11768583
  18. 11768583
  19. 11768583
  20. 11768583
  21. 11768583
  22. 11768583
  23. 11768583
  24. 11768583
  25. 11768583
  26. 11768583
  27. 11768583
  28. 11768583
  29. 11768583
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,392KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD5LH226187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38413
  • Mileage 117,392 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38413
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI 54,934 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lincoln MKX for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Lincoln MKX 148,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 7 Series 750i for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 BMW 7 Series 750i 122,705 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe