2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
- Listing ID: 8610170
- Stock #: 19834
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA3LH143294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 60,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHAREGD motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated/ cooled power leather front seats with heated rear seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, safety exit assist, push start ignition, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, Hyundai's Bluelink, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and much more!!
Vehicle Features
