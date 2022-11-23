Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352477
  • Stock #: 20050
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA8LH157363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20050
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, 19-inch alloy wheels, premium INFINITI sound system, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS CHAGING PAD, navigation system, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LED interior lights, heated / cooled power leather seats, SMART power liftgate, heated rear seats, rear occupant alert, proximity key with push start, Bluelink, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, Lane Keep Assist, driver attention warning system, Forward Collision Mitigation, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio, LED daytime running lights and much more!!

Vehicle Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, STORMY SEA, Turbocharged, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers, Brake Assist, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Variable...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

