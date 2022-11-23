2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$43,990 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9352477

9352477 Stock #: 20050

20050 VIN: 5NMS5CAA8LH157363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20050

Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, STORMY SEA, Turbocharged, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers, Brake Assist, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Variable...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.