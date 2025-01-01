Menu
This Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, back-up camera, an impressive sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

125,228 KM

$20,990

+ GST
2020 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

12578345

2020 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$20,990

+ GST

Used
125,228KM
VIN KM8J3CA40LU090385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 21043
  • Mileage 125,228 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, back-up camera, an impressive sound system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DUSK BLUE, Brake Assist, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, I...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$20,990

+ GST>

2020 Hyundai Tucson