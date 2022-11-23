$36,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Hyundai Tucson
LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443355
- Stock #: 20039
- VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU186039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20039
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, SMART power liftgate, heated black leather seats, surround view 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LED interior lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, keyless entry, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, back-up camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.