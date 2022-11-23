Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9443355
  2. 9443355
  3. 9443355
  4. 9443355
  5. 9443355
  6. 9443355
  7. 9443355
  8. 9443355
  9. 9443355
  10. 9443355
  11. 9443355
  12. 9443355
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443355
  • Stock #: 20039
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU186039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20039
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, SMART power liftgate, heated black leather seats, surround view 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LED interior lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, keyless entry, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, back-up camera and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

ASH BLACK, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front Performance, Daytime Running Lights, Pan...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2023 Hyundai KONA N ...
 200 KM
$39,490 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 16,500 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 6,300 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory