2020 Hyundai Tucson

32,000 KM

$38,990

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

32,000KM
  Listing ID: 9638104
  Stock #: 20098
  VIN: KM8J3CALXLU093513

  Exterior Colour Crystal White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20098
  Mileage 32,000 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, selectable DRIVE MODES, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium INFINITI sound system, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360-degree parking camera, parking sensors, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, SMART power liftgate, Bluelink, Bluetooth, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning system and much more!!

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CRYSTAL WHITE, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

