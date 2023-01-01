$38,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
- Listing ID: 9638104
- Stock #: 20098
- VIN: KM8J3CALXLU093513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, selectable DRIVE MODES, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated / cooled power leather seats, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium INFINITI sound system, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360-degree parking camera, parking sensors, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, SMART power liftgate, Bluelink, Bluetooth, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning system and much more!!
Vehicle Features
