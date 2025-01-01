Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Veloster N comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission with REV matching, selectable drive modes, active exhaust system, electronic limited slip differential, LAUNCH CONTROL, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated N exclusive sport seats with performance blue stitching, 60/40 split folding rear seats, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, N exclusive heated leather wrapped SPORT steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Veloster

32,380 KM

Details Description Features

12557165

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
32,380KM
VIN KMHT36AH0LU006269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Mileage 32,380 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Veloster N comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission with REV matching, selectable drive modes, active exhaust system, electronic limited slip differential, LAUNCH CONTROL, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated N exclusive sport seats with performance blue stitching, 60/40 split folding rear seats, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, N exclusive heated leather wrapped SPORT steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CHALK WHITE, BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: blue stitching, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Bra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

2020 Hyundai Veloster