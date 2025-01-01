$28,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Veloster
N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / 6 SPEED
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Mileage 32,380 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Veloster N comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, 6-SPEED manual transmission with REV matching, selectable drive modes, active exhaust system, electronic limited slip differential, LAUNCH CONTROL, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated N exclusive sport seats with performance blue stitching, 60/40 split folding rear seats, 8-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, N exclusive heated leather wrapped SPORT steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
