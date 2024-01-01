Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38309 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $17,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Infiniti QX60

105,063 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11830073
  2. 11830073
  3. 11830073
  4. 11830073
  5. 11830073
  6. 11830073
  7. 11830073
  8. 11830073
  9. 11830073
  10. 11830073
  11. 11830073
  12. 11830073
  13. 11830073
  14. 11830073
  15. 11830073
  16. 11830073
  17. 11830073
  18. 11830073
  19. 11830073
  20. 11830073
  21. 11830073
  22. 11830073
  23. 11830073
  24. 11830073
  25. 11830073
  26. 11830073
  27. 11830073
  28. 11830073
  29. 11830073
  30. 11830073
  31. 11830073
  32. 11830073
  33. 11830073
  34. 11830073
  35. 11830073
  36. 11830073
  37. 11830073
  38. 11830073
  39. 11830073
  40. 11830073
  41. 11830073
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,063KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM5LC510221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38309
  • Mileage 105,063 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38309
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 110,462 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Mazda MAZDASPEED6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Mazda MAZDASPEED6 248,216 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 1993 GMC Sierra C/K 2500 for sale in Calgary, AB
1993 GMC Sierra C/K 2500 208,795 KM $1,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60