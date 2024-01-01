Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24364 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $18,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2020 Jeep Cherokee

135,213 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11533002
  2. 11533002
  3. 11533002
  4. 11533002
  5. 11533002
  6. 11533002
  7. 11533002
  8. 11533002
  9. 11533002
  10. 11533002
  11. 11533002
  12. 11533002
  13. 11533002
  14. 11533002
  15. 11533002
  16. 11533002
  17. 11533002
  18. 11533002
  19. 11533002
  20. 11533002
  21. 11533002
  22. 11533002
  23. 11533002
  24. 11533002
  25. 11533002
  26. 11533002
  27. 11533002
  28. 11533002
  29. 11533002
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,213KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX3LD616140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24364
  • Mileage 135,213 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24364 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $18,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 156,712 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 150,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT 254,763 KM $6,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee