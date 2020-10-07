Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

101 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE "FULLY LOADED!!" 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE "FULLY LOADED!!" 4X4

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

  1. 5899578
  2. 5899578
  3. 5899578
  4. 5899578
  5. 5899578
  6. 5899578
  7. 5899578
  8. 5899578
  9. 5899578
  10. 5899578
  11. 5899578
  12. 5899578
  13. 5899578
  14. 5899578
  15. 5899578
  16. 5899578
  17. 5899578
  18. 5899578
  19. 5899578
  20. 5899578
  21. 5899578
  22. 5899578
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5899578
  • Stock #: J20683A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX9LD558343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 101 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE HISTORY: TRADE IN. CARFAX REPORT: NO CLAIMS . You won't want to miss this excellent value! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Top features include remote keyless entry, a power seat, skid plates, and a split folding rear seat. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Monotone Paint Application
3.517 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2009 Cadillac Escala...
 195,339 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Spo...
 43,221 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory