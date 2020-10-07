Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

44,476 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK WITH LEATHER V6 4X4

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK WITH LEATHER V6 4X4

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5899593
  • Stock #: 9983
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX9LD517503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 9983
  • Mileage 44,476 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE HISTORY: PREVIOUS RENTAL. CARFAX REPORT: NO CLAIMS . Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years! At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer: Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily! Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0% Same day delivery. Experienced sales staff with great customer service. Come VISIT us today!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Monotone Paint Application
3.517 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum

