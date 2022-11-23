Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

ELITE w/ NAVI / ALPINE SOUND / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

ELITE w/ NAVI / ALPINE SOUND / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9436593
  2. 9436593
  3. 9436593
  4. 9436593
  5. 9436593
  6. 9436593
  7. 9436593
  8. 9436593
  9. 9436593
  10. 9436593
  11. 9436593
  12. 9436593
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436593
  • Stock #: 20048
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2LD544297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20048
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.2L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ADVANCED ALL WHEEL DRIVE system ( ACTIVE DRIVE 2 ), off-road suspension tuning, locking rear differential, skid plates, tow hooks, parking sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, heated black leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, power liftgate, factory remote starter, premium 9-speaker ALPINE sound system with subwoofer, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION and much more!!

Vehicle Features

COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Push-Button Start Remote Proximity Ke...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 8,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 8,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 100,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory