$36,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Jeep Cherokee
ELITE w/ NAVI / ALPINE SOUND / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9436593
- Stock #: 20048
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX2LD544297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20048
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.2L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ADVANCED ALL WHEEL DRIVE system ( ACTIVE DRIVE 2 ), off-road suspension tuning, locking rear differential, skid plates, tow hooks, parking sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, heated black leather seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, power liftgate, factory remote starter, premium 9-speaker ALPINE sound system with subwoofer, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.