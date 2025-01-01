Menu
This ACCDIENT FREE Jeep Gladiator Overland comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing Command-Trac 4WD system, heated black leather seats, trailer tow package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key wit factory remote starter, LED headlights, LED fog lights, UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium ALPINE sound system, auto dimming rearview mirror, park sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, limited rear slip differential, alloy wheels, push start ignition, back-up camera, Bluetooth and much more!!!

2020 Jeep Gladiator

79,488 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
12198460

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
79,488KM
  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 20926
  • Mileage 79,488 KM

This ACCDIENT FREE Jeep Gladiator Overland comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing Command-Trac 4WD system, heated black leather seats, trailer tow package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key wit factory remote starter, LED headlights, LED fog lights, UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium ALPINE sound system, auto dimming rearview mirror, park sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, limited rear slip differential, alloy wheels, push start ignition, back-up camera, Bluetooth and much more!!!

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), Four Wheel Drive, Rollover Protection Bars, Convertible Hardtop, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, ABS, Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, 4-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

