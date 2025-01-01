$38,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
OVERLAND w/ LEATHER / NAVIGATION
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 20926
- Mileage 79,488 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCDIENT FREE Jeep Gladiator Overland comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing Command-Trac 4WD system, heated black leather seats, trailer tow package, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key wit factory remote starter, LED headlights, LED fog lights, UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium ALPINE sound system, auto dimming rearview mirror, park sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, limited rear slip differential, alloy wheels, push start ignition, back-up camera, Bluetooth and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
