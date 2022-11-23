$47,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Jeep Gladiator
SPORT S w/ LOW KMS / 4X4
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9436596
- Stock #: 20047
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG0LL151377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 20047
- Mileage 36,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 4X4 LOW KM Jeep Gladiator SPORT S comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L Pentastar V6 motor, automatic transmission, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic climate control, tow package, transmission skid plate, anti-slip differential, alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tilt & telescoping heated steering wheel, heated seats, factory remote starter, push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, parking camera, heavy duty shock absorbers, power windows and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.