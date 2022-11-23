Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Gladiator

36,700 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

SPORT S w/ LOW KMS / 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Gladiator

SPORT S w/ LOW KMS / 4X4

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9436596
  2. 9436596
  3. 9436596
  4. 9436596
  5. 9436596
  6. 9436596
  7. 9436596
  8. 9436596
  9. 9436596
  10. 9436596
  11. 9436596
  12. 9436596
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436596
  • Stock #: 20047
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG0LL151377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 20047
  • Mileage 36,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 4X4 LOW KM Jeep Gladiator SPORT S comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L Pentastar V6 motor, automatic transmission, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, automatic climate control, tow package, transmission skid plate, anti-slip differential, alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tilt & telescoping heated steering wheel, heated seats, factory remote starter, push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, parking camera, heavy duty shock absorbers, power windows and much more!!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control, GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Speed-Sensitive Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 8,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 8,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 100,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory