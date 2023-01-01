2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539074

9539074 Stock #: J23025A

J23025A VIN: 1C4HJXEG6LW208643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,672 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features UConnect Dana Axles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.