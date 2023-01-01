$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,672KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539074
- Stock #: J23025A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG6LW208643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 54,672 kms. Stock number J23025A is green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the lower Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and 4 USB's, 8 speakers, plus ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
UConnect
Dana Axles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7