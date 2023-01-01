Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9613495
  Stock #: BLUE
  VIN: 1C4HJXFG6LW315190

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-Trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

A family SUV with trail rated components, this Wrangler Unlimited is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.Stock number BLUE is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a performance off-road suspension with exclusive aluminum wheels, a special Rubicon hood decal plus extra skid plates and red tow hooks. Front and Rear Dana axles, a Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights and automatic headlamps to take on any trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, a 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
UConnect
SiriusXM
Dana Axles
Rock-Trac Transfer Case
Off Road Ready

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

