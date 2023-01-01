2020 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 9613495

9613495 Stock #: BLUE

BLUE VIN: 1C4HJXFG6LW315190

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features UConnect SiriusXM Dana Axles Rock-Trac Transfer Case Off Road Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.