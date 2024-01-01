Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 42393 <br/>Lot #: R029 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Kia Forte

73,236 KM

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11989506

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11989506
  2. 11989506
  3. 11989506
  4. 11989506
  5. 11989506
  6. 11989506
  7. 11989506
  8. 11989506
  9. 11989506
  10. 11989506
  11. 11989506
  12. 11989506
  13. 11989506
  14. 11989506
  15. 11989506
  16. 11989506
  17. 11989506
  18. 11989506
  19. 11989506
  20. 11989506
  21. 11989506
  22. 11989506
  23. 11989506
  24. 11989506
  25. 11989506
  26. 11989506
  27. 11989506
  28. 11989506
  29. 11989506
  30. 11989506
  31. 11989506
  32. 11989506
  33. 11989506
  34. 11989506
  35. 11989506
  36. 11989506
  37. 11989506
  38. 11989506
  39. 11989506
  40. 11989506
  41. 11989506
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,236KM
VIN 3KPF24AD0LE144463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42393
  • Mileage 73,236 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 42393
Lot #: R029
Reserve Price: $8,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 178,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG 132,029 KM $23,925 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 153,359 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte