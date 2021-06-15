2020 Kia Forte

$21,390 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 7 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7259180

7259180 Stock #: 21SE1068B

21SE1068B VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE149162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,755 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim 120 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering 53 L Fuel Tank Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Wheels: 16 Machined-Finish Alloy Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: 205/55R16 Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8 display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls 3.5 LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

