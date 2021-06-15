Menu
2020 Kia Forte

34,755 KM

Details Description Features

$21,390

+ tax & licensing
$21,390

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$21,390

+ taxes & licensing

34,755KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7259180
  • Stock #: 21SE1068B
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE149162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Forte EX. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Kia Forte EX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. **Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
53 L Fuel Tank
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Wheels: 16 Machined-Finish Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 205/55R16
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8 display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls 3.5 LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

