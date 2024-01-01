$17,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Optima
EX-1 OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS-APLLE CARPLAY
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,306 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia embodies luxury and cutting-edge technology. Experience the ease of push-button start, a touch media display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a backup camera for effortless parking. Enjoy comfort features such as air conditioning, a 12-way adjustable driver's seat, heated seats, memory seating, and a heated steering wheel.
Advanced safety features enhance your peace of mind, including blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking assist. Choose from multiple driving modes—Comfort, Eco, and Sport—for a tailored driving experience. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth and voice command functionality, while traction control ensures stability in various conditions. With all power options, USB and AUX inputs, this Kia meets all your needs.
Contact us to schedule a test drive today.\
