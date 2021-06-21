2020 Kia Optima

$23,990 + taxes & licensing 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7391330

7391330 Stock #: 19508

19508 VIN: 5XXGU4L36LG390217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Stock # 19508

Mileage 4,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Auxiliary Audio Input, Engine Immobilizer, Power Mirror(s), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Lane Keeping Assist, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Rain Sensing Wipers, Au...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.