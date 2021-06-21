Menu
2020 Kia Optima

4,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX w/ LOW KMS / LEATHER

2020 Kia Optima

EX w/ LOW KMS / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7391330
  • Stock #: 19508
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L36LG390217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19508
  • Mileage 4,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Kia Optima EX comes loaded with a fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, park sensors, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist, heated leather seats with memory settings, back-up camera, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, dual-zone automatic climate control, Foward Collision Warning system, autonomous braking, auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, premium sound system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Auxiliary Audio Input, Engine Immobilizer, Power Mirror(s), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Lane Keeping Assist, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Keyless Start, Driver Air Bag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Rain Sensing Wipers, Au...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

