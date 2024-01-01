Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 11.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40230 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * ENGINE NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Kia Sorento

144,195 KM

Details Description

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX

12035014

2020 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,195KM
VIN 5XYPHDA57LG629584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40230
  • Mileage 144,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

403-250-1995

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Kia Sorento