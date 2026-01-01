Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 16300 <br/>Lot #: 658 <br/>Reserve Price: $18,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Kia Sorento

119,577 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ GST
2020 Kia Sorento

EX

13508987

2020 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$18,900

+ GST

Used
119,577KM
VIN 5XYPHDA54LG635021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 16300
  • Mileage 119,577 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16300
Lot #: 658
Reserve Price: $18,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$18,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Kia Sorento