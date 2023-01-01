Menu
2020 Kia Soul

45,000 KM

Details

$28,195

+ tax & licensing
$28,195

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

Sale

$28,195

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10063224
  • Stock #: 10479
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU9L7059221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $30195 - Our Price is just $28195!

If you want style without sacrificing reliability or affordability, than look no further than the all-new 2020 Kia Soul. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This SUV has 45,000 kms. Stock number 10479 is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Soul's trim level is EX. This EX Soul comes with all the bells and whistles like wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, drive select mode, remote keyless entry and collision avoidance technology. Exterior style is enhanced with a gloss black grille with chrome accents, fog lights, aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signals, a heated windshield and a rearview camera. Technology is next level with lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch touchscreen display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Chrome Accents.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.66 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $38201 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Chrome Accents
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-XXXX

1-877-212-7418

