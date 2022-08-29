Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

38,393 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX Plus

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9072238
  2. 9072238
  3. 9072238
  4. 9072238
  5. 9072238
  6. 9072238
  7. 9072238
  8. 9072238
  9. 9072238
  10. 9072238
  11. 9072238
  12. 9072238
  13. 9072238
  14. 9072238
  15. 9072238
  16. 9072238
  17. 9072238
  18. 9072238
  19. 9072238
  20. 9072238
  21. 9072238
  22. 9072238
  23. 9072238
  24. 9072238
  25. 9072238
  26. 9072238
  27. 9072238
  28. 9072238
  29. 9072238
  30. 9072238
  31. 9072238
  32. 9072238
Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

38,393KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072238
  • Stock #: 47799
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7075157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47799
  • Mileage 38,393 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47799 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $22,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Bobcat 2200 4X4
3,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 CARAVELLE 217 LS
999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Subaru Impreza RS
 217,576 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory