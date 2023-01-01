2020 Kia Sportage

$27,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 6 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10452867

10452867 Stock #: 78054

78054 VIN: KNDPNCACXL7777484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 78054

Mileage 59,608 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.