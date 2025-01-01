$33,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Stinger
Gt Awd
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 083293
- Mileage 89,864 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Kia Stinger GT – One Owner, Clean Carfax, Loaded with Upgrades!
Experience the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and peace of mind with this 2020 Kia Stinger GT. This stunning sport sedan comes from one meticulous owner, boasts a Clean Carfax with zero accidents, and features an impressive 19 documented dealership service records—a true testament to its exceptional care and maintenance history.
Performance & Maintenance Highlights:
3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 365 hp of pure driving excitement
Injen Dual Cold Air Intake – Enhanced throttle response and sound
Brand New Brakes All Around – Just installed for top-tier stopping power
Meticulously Maintained – 19 dealership service records
Premium Features:
8-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters
Rear-Wheel Drive for Sportier Handling
Leather Sport Seats with Red Stitching
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Touchscreen Display with Navigation & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Sunroof, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors
19” Alloy Wheels & Aggressive Sport Styling
This 2020 Stinger GT stands out not just for its performance, but also for the care it has received and the tasteful upgrades that elevate the driving experience.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
