2020 Kia Stinger GT – One Owner, Clean Carfax, Loaded with Upgrades!

Experience the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and peace of mind with this 2020 Kia Stinger GT. This stunning sport sedan comes from one meticulous owner, boasts a Clean Carfax with zero accidents, and features an impressive 19 documented dealership service records—a true testament to its exceptional care and maintenance history.

Performance & Maintenance Highlights:
3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 365 hp of pure driving excitement
Injen Dual Cold Air Intake – Enhanced throttle response and sound
Brand New Brakes All Around – Just installed for top-tier stopping power
Meticulously Maintained – 19 dealership service records

Premium Features:
8-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters
Rear-Wheel Drive for Sportier Handling
Leather Sport Seats with Red Stitching
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Touchscreen Display with Navigation & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Sunroof, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors
19" Alloy Wheels & Aggressive Sport Styling

 

This 2020 Stinger GT stands out not just for its performance, but also for the care it has received and the tasteful upgrades that elevate the driving experience.

2020 Kia Stinger

89,864 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Stinger

Gt Awd

12551873

2020 Kia Stinger

Gt Awd

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,864KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 083293
  • Mileage 89,864 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Stinger GT – One Owner, Clean Carfax, Loaded with Upgrades!

Experience the perfect combination of performance, luxury, and peace of mind with this 2020 Kia Stinger GT. This stunning sport sedan comes from one meticulous owner, boasts a Clean Carfax with zero accidents, and features an impressive 19 documented dealership service records—a true testament to its exceptional care and maintenance history.

Performance & Maintenance Highlights:
3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 365 hp of pure driving excitement
Injen Dual Cold Air Intake – Enhanced throttle response and sound
Brand New Brakes All Around – Just installed for top-tier stopping power
Meticulously Maintained – 19 dealership service records

Premium Features:
8-Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters
Rear-Wheel Drive for Sportier Handling
Leather Sport Seats with Red Stitching
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Touchscreen Display with Navigation & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Sunroof, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors
19” Alloy Wheels & Aggressive Sport Styling

 

This 2020 Stinger GT stands out not just for its performance, but also for the care it has received and the tasteful upgrades that elevate the driving experience.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Kia Stinger