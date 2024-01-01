Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38745 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $27,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Lexus IS-Series

94,832 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus IS-Series

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus IS-Series

300

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11782074
  2. 11782074
  3. 11782074
  4. 11782074
  5. 11782074
  6. 11782074
  7. 11782074
  8. 11782074
  9. 11782074
  10. 11782074
  11. 11782074
  12. 11782074
  13. 11782074
  14. 11782074
  15. 11782074
  16. 11782074
  17. 11782074
  18. 11782074
  19. 11782074
  20. 11782074
  21. 11782074
  22. 11782074
  23. 11782074
  24. 11782074
  25. 11782074
  26. 11782074
  27. 11782074
  28. 11782074
  29. 11782074
  30. 11782074
  31. 11782074
  32. 11782074
  33. 11782074
  34. 11782074
Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,832KM
VIN JTHG81F2XL5040842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38745
  • Mileage 94,832 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38745
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $27,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Honda Civic LX 148,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Murano SL 173,495 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW X3 xDrive28i 124,512 KM $8,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus IS-Series