$39,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive in style with this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350, a perfect blend of elegance, performance, and advanced technology. Finished in a classic white exterior, this luxury sedan has only 92,127 km and has been regularly maintained at a Mercedes dealership for top-tier performance and reliability. Plus, it comes with a clean Carfax for peace of mind!
Key Features:
2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth & efficient performance
Premium Interior – Leather seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof
Advanced Tech – MBUX infotainment, navigation, voice control
Safety First – Blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control
Meticulously Maintained – Full-service history at Mercedes-Benz
This well-cared-for E350 won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
