2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

<p data-start=64 data-end=432>Drive in style with this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350, a perfect blend of elegance, performance, and advanced technology. Finished in a classic white exterior, this luxury sedan has only 92,127 km and has been regularly maintained at a Mercedes dealership for top-tier performance and reliability. Plus, it comes with a clean Carfax for peace of mind!</p><p data-start=434 data-end=828><strong data-start=437 data-end=454>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=454 data-end=457 /><strong data-start=459 data-end=487>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – Smooth & efficient performance<br data-start=520 data-end=523 /><strong data-start=525 data-end=545>Premium Interior</strong> – Leather seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof<br data-start=598 data-end=601 /><strong data-start=603 data-end=620>Advanced Tech</strong> – MBUX infotainment, navigation, voice control<br data-start=667 data-end=670 /><strong data-start=672 data-end=688>Safety First</strong> – Blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control<br data-start=754 data-end=757 /><strong data-start=759 data-end=786>Meticulously Maintained</strong> – Full-service history at Mercedes-Benz</p><p> </p><p data-start=830 data-end=922 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This well-cared-for <strong data-start=850 data-end=875>E350 won’t last long!</strong> Contact us today to schedule a test drive! </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

92,127 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC Sedan

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,127KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,127 KM

Drive in style with this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350, a perfect blend of elegance, performance, and advanced technology. Finished in a classic white exterior, this luxury sedan has only 92,127 km and has been regularly maintained at a Mercedes dealership for top-tier performance and reliability. Plus, it comes with a clean Carfax for peace of mind!

Key Features:
2.0L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth & efficient performance
Premium Interior – Leather seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof
Advanced Tech – MBUX infotainment, navigation, voice control
Safety First – Blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control
Meticulously Maintained – Full-service history at Mercedes-Benz

 

This well-cared-for E350 won’t last long! Contact us today to schedule a test drive! 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class