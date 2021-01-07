Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

14,950 KM

Details Description Features

$119,900

+ tax & licensing
$119,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 63 S

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$119,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6514336
  • Stock #: 739269
  • VIN: WDDZH8KB9LA739269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 739269
  • Mileage 14,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rare locally owned one owner 2020 Mercedes E63S wagon now at Car Zone. Very nice build at over $149,000 new. Carbon exterior package,carbon steering wheel, driving assist package, air balance package, AMG night package, emotion start, Drift Mode and much more. Build sheet and Carfax available upon request. Trades welcome. Showing by appointment only. 

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at www.carzonecalgary.com 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Automatic Parking

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

