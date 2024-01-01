$41,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,180KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G8EB6LV207272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Magma Grey Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K0515A
- Mileage 79,180 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Trim
Leather upholstery
Exterior
all season tires
Metallic Paint
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Black Fabric Roof Liner
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Night Package
Anthracite Oak Wood Open Pore Trim
20inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Bicolour
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan 92,500 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD 2.5T 49,312 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV 48,816 KM $109,900 + tax & lic
Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Call Dealer
403-253-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
403-253-1333
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300