Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

79,180 KM

Details Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12021808

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,180KM
VIN WDC0G8EB6LV207272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Grey Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K0515A
  • Mileage 79,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Trim

Leather upholstery

Exterior

all season tires
Metallic Paint

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Black Fabric Roof Liner

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Night Package
Anthracite Oak Wood Open Pore Trim
20inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Bicolour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan 92,500 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD 2.5T for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD 2.5T 49,312 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV 48,816 KM $109,900 + tax & lic

Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

Call Dealer

403-253-XXXX

(click to show)

403-253-1333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300