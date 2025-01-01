2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Menu
<div>2020 MERCEDES GLS 580 4MATIC AMG PACKAGE WITH 100680 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, THIRD ROW SEATING, 7 PASSGENERS, LEATHER SEATS, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING WITH EMERGENCY BREAKING, HEATED MIRROR, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div><div><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>What We Offer:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Low Bi-Weekly Payments</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Instant Approvals</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Credit Consolidation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Employment Insurance</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Negative Equity Coverage</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Operating Hours:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Referral Program:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</span></div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

100,680 KM

$57,988

+ GST
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 580 SUNROOF PARKING ASSIST 7 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODES

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 580 SUNROOF PARKING ASSIST 7 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODES

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$57,988

+ GST

Used
100,680KM
VIN 4JGFF8GE3LA214404

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 100,680 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES GLS 580 4MATIC AMG PACKAGE WITH 100680 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, THIRD ROW SEATING, 7 PASSGENERS, LEATHER SEATS, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING WITH EMERGENCY BREAKING, HEATED MIRROR, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Turbocharged,Active Suspension,Rain Sensing Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Panoramic Roof,Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

