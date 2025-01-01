$57,988+ GST
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 580 SUNROOF PARKING ASSIST 7 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODES
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 580 SUNROOF PARKING ASSIST 7 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODES
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$57,988
+ GST
Used
100,680KM
VIN 4JGFF8GE3LA214404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 100,680 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES GLS 580 4MATIC AMG PACKAGE WITH 100680 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, THIRD ROW SEATING, 7 PASSGENERS, LEATHER SEATS, MASSAGING FRONT SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, PARKING ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING WITH EMERGENCY BREAKING, HEATED MIRROR, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Active Suspension,Rain Sensing Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Panoramic Roof,Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$57,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS