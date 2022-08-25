Menu
2020 Mercedes GLE 450

8,900 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8997838
  • Stock #: P12989
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB5LA239358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

