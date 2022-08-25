$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes GLE 450
Location
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
8,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8997838
- Stock #: P12989
- VIN: 4JGFB5KB5LA239358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
