Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>2020 Mini Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Come check out this stunning one owner low km AWD crossover that has only 33,000 kms and comes fully serviced and certified, the 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco Engine Auto Start-Stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Park Assist Package Parking with Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Active Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Technology Package with Connected XL Navigation Plus w/Voice Control & Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Power Tailgate with touchless open feature, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Heated Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors, Extra seating & storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Light Package w/Adaptative Headlights & HELLA Foglamps, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in sporty Chili Red w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $31,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook or visit Kijiji and bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Call us today to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #</span></span> <span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>#JCW20CR.<o:p></o:p></span></span></p><p></p>

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

Watch This Vehicle

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 11445914
  2. 11445914
  3. 11445914
  4. 11445914
  5. 11445914
  6. 11445914
  7. 11445914
  8. 11445914
  9. 11445914
  10. 11445914
  11. 11445914
  12. 11445914
  13. 11445914
  14. 11445914
  15. 11445914
  16. 11445914
  17. 11445914
  18. 11445914
  19. 11445914
  20. 11445914
  21. 11445914
  22. 11445914
  23. 11445914
  24. 11445914
  25. 11445914
  26. 11445914
  27. 11445914
  28. 11445914
  29. 11445914
  30. 11445914
  31. 11445914
  32. 11445914
  33. 11445914
  34. 11445914
  35. 11445914
  36. 11445914
  37. 11445914
  38. 11445914
  39. 11445914
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,000KM
VIN WMZYZ9C00L3M01236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCW20CR
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mini Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Come check out this stunning one owner low km AWD crossover that has only 33,000 kms and comes fully serviced and certified, the 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco Engine Auto Start-Stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Park Assist Package Parking with Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Active Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Technology Package with Connected XL Navigation Plus w/Voice Control & Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Power Tailgate with touchless open feature, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Heated Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors, Extra seating & storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Light Package w/Adaptative Headlights & HELLA Foglamps, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in sporty Chili Red w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $31,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook or visit Kijiji and bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Call us today to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock # #JCW20CR.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

Used 2024 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works 1,453 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 MINI 3 Door John Cooper Works 41,048 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 MINI Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works 10,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman