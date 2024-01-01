$31,995+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
$31,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCW20CR
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mini Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Come check out this stunning one owner low km AWD crossover that has only 33,000 kms and comes fully serviced and certified, the 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco Engine Auto Start-Stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Park Assist Package Parking with Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Active Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Technology Package with Connected XL Navigation Plus w/Voice Control & Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Power Tailgate with touchless open feature, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Heated Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors, Extra seating & storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Light Package w/Adaptative Headlights & HELLA Foglamps, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in sporty Chili Red w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $31,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook or visit Kijiji and bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Call us today to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock # #JCW20CR.
Vehicle Features
