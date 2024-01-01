Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 17.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 27418 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $25,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

48,030 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11542008
  2. 11542008
  3. 11542008
  4. 11542008
  5. 11542008
  6. 11542008
  7. 11542008
  8. 11542008
  9. 11542008
  10. 11542008
  11. 11542008
  12. 11542008
  13. 11542008
  14. 11542008
  15. 11542008
  16. 11542008
  17. 11542008
  18. 11542008
  19. 11542008
  20. 11542008
  21. 11542008
  22. 11542008
  23. 11542008
  24. 11542008
  25. 11542008
  26. 11542008
  27. 11542008
  28. 11542008
  29. 11542008
  30. 11542008
  31. 11542008
  32. 11542008
  33. 11542008
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,030KM
VIN JA4AT3AA2LZ607046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27418
  • Mileage 48,030 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 27418 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $25,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT 186,209 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 BMW 3 Series 220,924 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac ATS BASE for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Cadillac ATS BASE 101,176 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse