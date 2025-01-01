Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85009 <br/>Lot #: NOTSET2 <br/>Reserve Price: $18,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/> * PANELS REPAINTED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

111,674 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Watch This Vehicle
12904790

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12904790
  2. 12904790
  3. 12904790
  4. 12904790
  5. 12904790
  6. 12904790
  7. 12904790
  8. 12904790
  9. 12904790
  10. 12904790
  11. 12904790
  12. 12904790
  13. 12904790
  14. 12904790
  15. 12904790
  16. 12904790
  17. 12904790
  18. 12904790
  19. 12904790
  20. 12904790
  21. 12904790
  22. 12904790
  23. 12904790
  24. 12904790
  25. 12904790
  26. 12904790
  27. 12904790
  28. 12904790
  29. 12904790
  30. 12904790
  31. 12904790
  32. 12904790
  33. 12904790
  34. 12904790
  35. 12904790
  36. 12904790
  37. 12904790
  38. 12904790
  39. 12904790
  40. 12904790
  41. 12904790
  42. 12904790
  43. 12904790
  44. 12904790
  45. 12904790
  46. 12904790
  47. 12904790
  48. 12904790
  49. 12904790
  50. 12904790
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,674KM
VIN JA4AT3AA0LZ607370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,674 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85009
Lot #: NOTSET2
Reserve Price: $18,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
* PANELS REPAINTED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-550 XLT 93,999 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sedona LX 114,350 KM $13,500 + GST
Used 2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J 0 $3,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse