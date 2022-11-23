Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

37,950 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

Cross ES S-AWC W/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340276
  • Stock #: 10454
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA7LZ602893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10454
  • Mileage 37,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
7" DISPLAY
60/40 Split Fold Rear Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

