2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

17,000 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES w/ AWD / 7 PASSENGER / LOW KMS

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES w/ AWD / 7 PASSENGER / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8644472
  Stock #: 19848
  VIN: JA4AZ2A35LZ611795

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 19848
  Mileage 17,000 KM

This ACCIDENT FREE 7 PASSENGER Mitsubishi Outlander comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, premium sound system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, alloy wheels, auto hold, back-up camera, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, many safety features including traction & stability control / anti-lock disc brakes and much more!!

Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Headlights

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

