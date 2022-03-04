2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8644472

8644472 Stock #: 19848

19848 VIN: JA4AZ2A35LZ611795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19848

Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Fou...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.