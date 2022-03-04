$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES w/ AWD / 7 PASSENGER / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644472
- Stock #: 19848
- VIN: JA4AZ2A35LZ611795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 19848
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE 7 PASSENGER Mitsubishi Outlander comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, premium sound system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, dual zone automatic climate control, fog lights, alloy wheels, auto hold, back-up camera, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, many safety features including traction & stability control / anti-lock disc brakes and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.