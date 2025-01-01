Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 19.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 64826 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

172,579 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle
12403512

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12403512
  2. 12403512
  3. 12403512
  4. 12403512
  5. 12403512
  6. 12403512
  7. 12403512
  8. 12403512
  9. 12403512
  10. 12403512
  11. 12403512
  12. 12403512
  13. 12403512
  14. 12403512
  15. 12403512
  16. 12403512
  17. 12403512
  18. 12403512
  19. 12403512
  20. 12403512
  21. 12403512
  22. 12403512
  23. 12403512
  24. 12403512
  25. 12403512
  26. 12403512
  27. 12403512
  28. 12403512
  29. 12403512
  30. 12403512
  31. 12403512
  32. 12403512
  33. 12403512
  34. 12403512
  35. 12403512
  36. 12403512
  37. 12403512
  38. 12403512
  39. 12403512
  40. 12403512
  41. 12403512
  42. 12403512
  43. 12403512
  44. 12403512
  45. 12403512
  46. 12403512
  47. 12403512
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,579KM
VIN JA4AJ3AU0LU601436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64826
  • Mileage 172,579 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64826
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Nissan Altima for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Altima 168,435 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick LaCrosse 130,779 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Ford Explorer XLT 179,805 KM $950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi RVR