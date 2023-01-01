$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM w/ PANO ROOF / NAVI / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10494852
- Stock #: 20326
- VIN: 5N1DR2CM1LC648639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20326
- Mileage 57,382 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing AWD system, dual pane panoramic roof, intelligent 360-degree parking camera, premium BOSE sound system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, fog lights, NVAIGATION system, adaptive cruise control, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, parking sensors, hands free liftgate and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.