2020 Nissan Pathfinder

57,382 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM w/ PANO ROOF / NAVI / LEATHER

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM w/ PANO ROOF / NAVI / LEATHER

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494852
  • Stock #: 20326
  • VIN: 5N1DR2CM1LC648639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20326
  • Mileage 57,382 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing AWD system, dual pane panoramic roof, intelligent 360-degree parking camera, premium BOSE sound system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, fog lights, NVAIGATION system, adaptive cruise control, factory remote starter, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, parking sensors, hands free liftgate and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tow Hitch, Dual Moonroof, Power Door Locks, A/C, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Roof, Four Wheel Drive, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Traction Control, Bluetooth Connection, Front Side Air Bag, Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

