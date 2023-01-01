Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9594004
  • Stock #: 10399
  • VIN: 5N1DR2BM0LC613883

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $39995 - Our Price is just $37995!

With technology for both driving and connectivity, this Pathfinder is a desirable modern SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 88,000 kms. Stock number 10399 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV Tech. This Pathfinder SV has all the tech you would expect from a modern SUV with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking for convenience and safety along with an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and an RCA video input for connectivity. The interior has some great comforts with Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $247.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $51480 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Navigation
Blind spot warning

