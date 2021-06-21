2020 Nissan Qashqai

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER LOW KM Nissan Qashqai SL comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated leather seats with power drivers seat, INTELLIGENT ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, proPILOT assist adds: steering assist / intelligent cruise control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, NAVIGATION system, 360 degree parking camera, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, premium sound system, push start ignition, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, high beam assist and much more!!
