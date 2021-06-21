Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

8,000 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SL w/ NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

8,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7457837
  • Stock #: 19523
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW8LW392547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KM Nissan Qashqai SL comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, heated leather seats with power drivers seat, INTELLIGENT ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, proPILOT assist adds: steering assist / intelligent cruise control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, NAVIGATION system, 360 degree parking camera, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, premium sound system, push start ignition, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, high beam assist and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

