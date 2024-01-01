Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For Sale: 2020 Nissan Rogue SV</p><p> </p><p>This versatile SUV offers advanced features, modern technology, and a smooth driving experience. With a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 170HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and family road trips.</p><p> </p><p>Features:</p><p> </p><p>Comfortable seating for 5 with cloth upholstery</p><p>7” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</p><p>Rearview camera and rear parking sensors</p><p>Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat</p><p>Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control</p><p>Power liftgate and remote engine start</p><p>Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Ideal for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed, and family-friendly SUV for all driving needs.</p><p> </p><p>Bi-Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

193,875 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

  1. 1726261996
  2. 1726261995
  3. 1726261996
  4. 1726261996
  5. 1726261996
  6. 1726261996
  7. 1726261996
  8. 1726261996
  9. 1726261996
  10. 1726261995
  11. 1726261995
  12. 1726261996
  13. 1726261995
  14. 1726261995
  15. 1726261996
  16. 1726261995
  17. 1726261995
  18. 1726261996
  19. 1726261996
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7LC718964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 718964
  • Mileage 193,875 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2020 Nissan Rogue SV

 

This versatile SUV offers advanced features, modern technology, and a smooth driving experience. With a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 170HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and family road trips.

 

Features:

 

Comfortable seating for 5 with cloth upholstery

7” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth

Rearview camera and rear parking sensors

Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control

Power liftgate and remote engine start

Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

 

 

Ideal for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed, and family-friendly SUV for all driving needs.

 

Bi-Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From XpressApprovals

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 193,875 KM $19,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 134,464 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota Avalon Limited 95,791 KM $28,997 + tax & lic

Email XpressApprovals

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue