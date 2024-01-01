$19,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 718964
- Mileage 193,875 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2020 Nissan Rogue SV
This versatile SUV offers advanced features, modern technology, and a smooth driving experience. With a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 170HP, it’s perfect for daily commutes and family road trips.
Features:
Comfortable seating for 5 with cloth upholstery
7” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat
Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control
Power liftgate and remote engine start
Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
Ideal for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed, and family-friendly SUV for all driving needs.
Bi-Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
