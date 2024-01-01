Menu
Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 4XASXM958LB320256

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 2,365 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34042
Lot #: S005R
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TRANSMISSION REQUIRES REPAIR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Polaris Sportsman