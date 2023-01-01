Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

192,534 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10125873
  2. 10125873
  3. 10125873
  4. 10125873
  5. 10125873
  6. 10125873
  7. 10125873
  8. 10125873
  9. 10125873
  10. 10125873
  11. 10125873
  12. 10125873
  13. 10125873
  14. 10125873
  15. 10125873
  16. 10125873
  17. 10125873
  18. 10125873
  19. 10125873
  20. 10125873
  21. 10125873
  22. 10125873
  23. 10125873
  24. 10125873
  25. 10125873
  26. 10125873
  27. 10125873
  28. 10125873
  29. 10125873
  30. 10125873
  31. 10125873
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10125873
  • Stock #: 72079
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT8LN151717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72079
  • Mileage 192,534 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 1.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72079 - LOT #: 136 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - * ENGINE PROBLEMS - ENGINE NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Jeep Cherokee
142,204 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Wrangler U...
 251,612 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 242,300 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory