2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 5 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10125873

10125873 Stock #: 72079

72079 VIN: 1C6SRFGT8LN151717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72079

Mileage 192,534 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.